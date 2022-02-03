Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.135-$1.165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.55. 2,798,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

