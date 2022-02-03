Qcash (QC) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $66.52 million and approximately $50.06 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00050200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.48 or 0.07080560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00055263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,425.53 or 1.00102772 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

