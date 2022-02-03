Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for loanDepot, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for loanDepot in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54.

LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in loanDepot by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 90,852 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in loanDepot by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 182,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

