Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.57.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $272.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $268.74 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Lennox International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lennox International by 52.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

