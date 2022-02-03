Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.62.

Starbucks stock opened at $97.73 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

