Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By Truist Financial

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst B. King expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $70.69 and a 1-year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

