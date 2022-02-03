Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for International Paper Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for International Paper in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IP. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.93. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

