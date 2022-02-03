Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Lowered by Piper Sandler

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

TBBK opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $11,267,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Bancorp by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 34,177 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

