Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PCB Bancorp Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PCB Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

PCB stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.43. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 115,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 20.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 282.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 120.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $240,963.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,350 shares of company stock worth $608,974. Company insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.