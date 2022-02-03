Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Reduced by KeyCorp

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celanese in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.27.

Shares of CE stock opened at $158.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

