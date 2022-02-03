Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Decreased by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.29. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMO. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$153.22.

Shares of BMO opened at C$148.34 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$95.95 and a 52 week high of C$150.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$140.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$133.33.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

