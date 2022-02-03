Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Lowered by Analyst

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABCB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.09%.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,579 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.