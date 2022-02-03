Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Raised by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $23.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $22.96. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $27.82 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $29.56 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,358.79.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.00 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,990.23 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,824.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,813.98.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

