Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.82 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

LSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens increased their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $162.82 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Landstar System by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

