Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $32.09 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,974.21.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,484.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,606.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,758.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.