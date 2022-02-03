Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for TowneBank Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for TowneBank in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

TowneBank stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in TowneBank by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 12,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TowneBank by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

