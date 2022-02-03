Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for SSR Mining Inc. Issued By Cormark (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

SSRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

SSR Mining stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.39.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after buying an additional 1,295,377 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $19,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $12,472,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,732,000 after buying an additional 456,725 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

