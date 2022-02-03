Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Entegris, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entegris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. Entegris has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 29.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

