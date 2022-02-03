Puxin (NYSE:NEW) versus Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Financial Contrast

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Puxin (NYSE:NEW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Vasta Platform has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vasta Platform and Puxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Puxin -47.91% -1,221.55% -34.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and Puxin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.68 million 2.21 -$8.86 million N/A N/A Puxin $445.04 million 0.04 -$4.93 million ($2.47) -0.89

Puxin has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Puxin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Puxin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vasta Platform and Puxin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67 Puxin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.84%. Given Vasta Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Puxin.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Puxin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Puxin

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results. The firm operates through the following segments: K-12 tutoring services and Study Abroad tutoring services. The company was founded by Yun Long Sha in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

