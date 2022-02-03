Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

