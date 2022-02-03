Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Down 20.1% in January

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 76,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,467. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

