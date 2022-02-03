PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $5.92

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.61. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 26,701 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on PCT. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 10,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,173,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

