Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €115.00 by Berenberg Bank

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €115.00 ($129.21) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($138.20) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €116.16 ($130.51).

ETR PUM opened at €94.74 ($106.45) on Tuesday. Puma has a 1 year low of €80.32 ($90.25) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($129.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion and a PE ratio of 43.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €102.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €103.59.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

