PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Up 9.8%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $26.96. Approximately 30,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,052,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.93.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 33,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,012,897.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,651 shares of company stock valued at $12,683,258 over the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $539,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $2,926,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

