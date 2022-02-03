Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,086,900 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 1,615,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS:OGZPY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 609,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,780. The stock has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 12.45%.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

