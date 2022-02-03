Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $337.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. Company insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

