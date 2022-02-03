ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.59. 130,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,216,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 102.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,041,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,860 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 69.9% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 336,559 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 17.3% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 237,802 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

