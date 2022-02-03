Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Trading 2.2% Higher

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.60. 8,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 29,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.