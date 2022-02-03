ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III Sells 32,931 Shares

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 3.08.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

