Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

