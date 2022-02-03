Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,161 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OUT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

