Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 70.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 22,694 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

AVXL opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $801.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

