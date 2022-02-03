Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 56.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of TWOU opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

