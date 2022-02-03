Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

ITA stock opened at $102.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

