Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 23.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 29.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $1,875,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,681 shares of company stock worth $13,762,079 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOB shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

