Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $438,000 Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 51,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,226,000 after buying an additional 1,757,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,047,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.05. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

