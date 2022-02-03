Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on PINC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Premier by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Premier by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Premier by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

