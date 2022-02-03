Precision Drilling (PDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDS opened at $45.81 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $609.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision Drilling stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.12% of Precision Drilling worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

