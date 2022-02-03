Precision Drilling (PDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PDS opened at $45.81 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $609.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.29.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision Drilling stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.12% of Precision Drilling worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.
