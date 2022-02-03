PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $157.62 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

