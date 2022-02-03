Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Tops $0.0073

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $16.11 million and approximately $50,200.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002499 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00056125 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

