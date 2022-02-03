Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Short Interest Update

Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS PRSI opened at $48.10 on Thursday. Portsmouth Square has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79.

Get Portsmouth Square alerts:

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

Portsmouth Square, Inc engages in the acquisition of hotel property through the general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors LLP. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Operations and Investment Transactions. The company was founded on July 6, 1967 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Portsmouth Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portsmouth Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.