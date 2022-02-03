Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Update

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. Popular has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Popular’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Popular by 203.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after buying an additional 306,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 33.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 28.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Popular by 58.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.