Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($22.18) to GBX 1,400 ($18.82) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.82) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.13) to GBX 1,170 ($15.73) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,620 ($21.78).

POLY opened at GBX 1,076.50 ($14.47) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,249.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,370.90.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

