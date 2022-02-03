PolkaFoundry (PKF) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $374,394.00

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $28.93 million and approximately $374,394.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00042313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00114935 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,436,597 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

