POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in January

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,500 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 585,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,475.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on PORBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

PORBF opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.22. POLA Orbis has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $17.17.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.