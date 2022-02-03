Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Down 23.3% in January

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $45,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. 28.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLBC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.94. 14,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $220.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

