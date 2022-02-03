Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after acquiring an additional 741,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plug Power by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.06. 216,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,883,291. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $70.51.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

