Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 12,520,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTK. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Playtika stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 124,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,886. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66. Playtika has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Playtika by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,814,000 after buying an additional 2,696,937 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,624,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after buying an additional 954,217 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,266 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Playtika by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,647,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,163,000 after purchasing an additional 497,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 911,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

