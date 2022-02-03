PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading Down 6.9%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) shares dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 2,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 325,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren bought 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 88,287 shares of company stock valued at $381,036 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

