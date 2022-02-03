Playgroundz Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,411.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $211,784.93 and approximately $1,411.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.70 or 0.07254984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,853.20 or 0.99813116 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00054315 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

